Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ebara Stock Up 1.5 %

Ebara stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. 2,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Ebara has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

