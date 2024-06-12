eCash (XEC) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $799.57 million and $10.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,319.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.00666724 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00050758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00077486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,714,642,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,714,639,048,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

