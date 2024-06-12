Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 279,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

