Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of Ellington Credit stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

