Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Ellington Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Ellington Credit Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Ellington Credit stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
About Ellington Credit
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
