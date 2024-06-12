Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

EARN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 168,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EARN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

