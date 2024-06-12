Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

EFC traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 457,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,278. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a current ratio of 46.79. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

