Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,274. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

