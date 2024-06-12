Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. 1,935,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,014,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

