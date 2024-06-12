Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 24.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 711,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,914. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

