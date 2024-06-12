Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.49. 627,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,626,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 48,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.