Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.48

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.48 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.18 ($1.21), with a volume of 286764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.82 ($1.17).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £135.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,606.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

