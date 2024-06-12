Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $80.42 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $80.42 million and $606,633.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,126.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00667464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00114856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00261446 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00077807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,778,554 coins and its circulating supply is 75,778,365 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

