Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $272.48.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

