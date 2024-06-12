Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.17. 149,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 647,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exscientia

Exscientia Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.