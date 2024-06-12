Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 669.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

DUO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 140,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Fangdd Network Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 621,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Fangdd Network Group accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 13.52% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.