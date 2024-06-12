Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 4.1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 35,996,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 107,120,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $241.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

