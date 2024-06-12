Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.77 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $205.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00048482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.