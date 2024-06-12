Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.45

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 2491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $553.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

