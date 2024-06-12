Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 257,354 shares.The stock last traded at $69.47 and had previously closed at $68.41.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

