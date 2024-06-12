Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 257,354 shares.The stock last traded at $69.47 and had previously closed at $68.41.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
