Filecoin Price Reaches $5.38 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00007968 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $211.20 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,191,643 coins and its circulating supply is 562,902,645 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

