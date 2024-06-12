Financial Comparison: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 6 8 1 2.67

Equinix has a consensus price target of $872.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Equinix 11.32% 7.73% 2.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinix $8.19 billion 8.81 $969.18 million $9.97 76.26

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

