Financial Insights Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.62. 21,514,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,180,496. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

