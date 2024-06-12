First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.