First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH remained flat at $29.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. First Farmers and Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.