First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $288,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.47. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

