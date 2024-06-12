First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $397,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after buying an additional 365,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.9 %

FERG stock opened at $201.80 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.16 and its 200 day moving average is $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

