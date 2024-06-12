First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

