First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $330,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 872 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

