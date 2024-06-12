First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $863,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

