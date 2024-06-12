First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases Shares of 2,300 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $72,627,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.