First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,697 shares of company stock valued at $28,731,215 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

