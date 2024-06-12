First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 70,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,888,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after purchasing an additional 158,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 122.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

