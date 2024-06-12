First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,024 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies makes up about 1.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of iRhythm Technologies worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

IRTC traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.82. 142,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

