First Light Asset Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Axonics makes up about 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,645,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Axonics by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,976,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 189,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 399,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Axonics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.13. 80,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,870. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

