First Light Asset Management LLC Has $90.31 Million Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Alphatec makes up 7.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $90,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 128,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 447,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.