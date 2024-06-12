First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 81,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Evolent Health by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 367,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,805. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

