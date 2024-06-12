First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 7,729 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of OrthoPediatrics worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 141.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 32,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $762.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.18.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

