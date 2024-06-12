First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $48,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.43. The company had a trading volume of 444,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,705. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.76.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

