First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 2,380,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

