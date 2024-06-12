First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,953,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 38,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of V stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $272.26. 2,536,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $221.37 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

