First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $311.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $294.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $294.58.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

