First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,133,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,861,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,610,000.

HYLS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 107,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,235. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

