Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of FVRR opened at $24.64 on Friday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $952.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.