FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Robert McDonald Purchases 11,000 Shares

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Robert McDonald purchased 11,000 shares of FleetPartners Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,698.00 ($25,627.81).
FleetPartners Group Stock Performance
About FleetPartners Group
FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.
