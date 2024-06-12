Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of LON FORT traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.60 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.49. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 122.20 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of £344.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Forterra

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £102,585.54 ($130,632.29). Company insiders own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

