Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 9,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

