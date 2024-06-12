Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 9,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.73.
About Fortress Biotech
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.