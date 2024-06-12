Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.70.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 236,503 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

