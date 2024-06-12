Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,362,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 689,445 shares.The stock last traded at $119.96 and had previously closed at $118.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a PEG ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

