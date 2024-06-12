FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) COO B. Todd Dempsey Sells 1,089 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $11,684.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,873.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

B. Todd Dempsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,070 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $11,909.10.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 16,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

