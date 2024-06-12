FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,359,000 after purchasing an additional 542,406 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after purchasing an additional 479,315 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $27,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

